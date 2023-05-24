From blame to fame. Gly last minute, Krej factor. How Sparta came to gold

From debacle to triumph.

From shame to glory.

From ruin to joy.

Since the derby in Eden, Sparan have won seventeen league matches out of twenty-one, drawing in those. The last tie against Slovakia (0:0) definitely cost them the title before the end of the round.

They also erased the nine-point deficit against Plzeň and the seven-point deficit against Slavia, which they picked up after a tie in Olomouc in the seventh round.

The turning point in the season was the loss of the derby. Almost from the warehouse, the pekopal was set up and filled with individual posts.

It broke at the end of autumn, when after losing the derby we lost in Pilsen. A new game style was set, which we worked on, the realization of the team and the game became better. Then everyone got used to it, Captain Krej pointed out.

Peter Olayinka scored Slavia’s fourth goal.

In the Czech league, he brought an unusual formation with three stoppers, two central players, two wingbacks and wingbacks, who are very defensive, and three strikers.

The young offensive player Dank, who has not been in the starting line-up since then, was the biggest beneficiary of the change. Zelen got a stable position on the left side and so Priske found a suitable format for those tons so that Kuchta, Harasln and vanara could play together.

Another significant moment was the return of Ladislav Krejho the Younger. And he wasted the whole autumn on two new duels with Hradec and in Brno. The only time he missed was against Teplice, when he responded after a difficult program, and because of a penalty for card theft in Liberec.

Krej was not only a personality, a leader, others were honored with him on hits. But I’m not even a stilt. In seventeen matches, he scored 10 goals from the stopper position, eight of them from penalties. The one set in the derby against Slavia marked the beginning of the season in the middle of the season. The hardest penalty in my life, said Krej.

Sparta had an average autumn and an exceptional spring. What do you remember from this season?

Failed to start. Kicked out in the 2nd preliminary round of the Konferenn League against Norwegian Stavanger, lost in the water round against Liberec, red card and subsequent five-pass punishment for Tonka Kuchta. Danish coach Brian Priske envisioned a completely different prison. None of us are proud of how we started the season. The consequences are unacceptable. We will only get out of it with hard work, he said. In the past, they wanted the stopper Hancko, one of the big supports transferred to Feyenoord. By the way, when Sparta last won the title (year 2013/2014), they didn’t win anything at all in the European games – they lost to Hcken after a tie.

Pt remz. When it seemed that after those hills only Sparta got confused, there was another leveling. Five back, only five points, from the fifth to the tenth round. Sorry for the losses in Teplice and Ostrava. Mizern was already at home with Zln (0:0). During that time, Sparta picked up a five-point deficit against Slavia and eight points against Plzeň.

Rust in the derby. Up until January’s game against Slavia, they had lost their eleventh game since the water event and lost only those points to their rivals. But in Eden it hit the wall. 0:4 to half-time. Wiesner and Dak tied the score at 0:3 after ten minutes. I have to apologize to the fans. We have to accept all their anger and criticism, said Priske. But on the road below you, we are going in the right direction. Perhaps it was one of the children who lived… From that moment on, Sparta gasped.

Bring back Krej. And until June, Sparta lacked a captain who was suffering from muscle injuries. He moved his bag only for the duels with Hradec and in Brno, blam he watched the derby from the bench. He was on the hit back and in the spring of the season. Priske found him the position of left stopper in the defensive defense. Krej is a symbol of the economic boom.

Gly last minute. During the spring and up to the 27th round, the Sparans won a lot of praise, but in the middle of the season they had the toughest opponents on their way. As a result, they saved a lot in the last minutes. In the derby, they won a point thanks to an own goal in the 3rd minute, against Pilsen they scored a goal from the penalty even in the 7th minute, in Liberec the result was reversed in the 1st minute. In extra time, they decided the derby against Slavia straight from the penalty spot, on the weekend against Bohemians five minutes before the end. There is a strong group of people here who have a big door to each other, support each other at all times and don’t fight. Even if it looks bad, don’t give up, said Priske.

Points from outside. Seven saves, eight points, eleven wins and only one loss against Slavia. This is the balance of foreign exchange. Slavia won by 12 points on Hitch Supe. We didn’t lose that much at home either, except for those autumn streaks. The stock was defensive. I came here with the idea that we should fix the defense, otherwise the title will not be won. In recent years, Sparta has always had the worst of the top tech clubs. I’m glad we managed to stick this together, said Priske.

astn derby. The second round of the superstructure, divided between Sparta and Slavi by two points. Sparan let the soup play, they bet on defense, because in the previous matches against Slavia they did not succeed with an open game. They led twice, they were able to equalize the game. In an innocent action, Mabil, until recently criticized the Australian substitute, won a penalty. On the other hand, the stopper Ogbu was called up until then. Sparta broke away from the rival by five points, which was a decisive step towards the title.