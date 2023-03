Richard Douglas “Dick” Fosbury revolutionized the high jump by turning on his back in mid-air and facing the sky. The pioneer of 1968 died at the age of 76 and leaves behind the memory of the happiest, most enduring upheaval in sports history.

His flight of fancy was short-lived: Dick Fosbury at a meeting in Boston in 1970. Getty

He floats disembodied in everyone who jumps up today. Because without him, the inventor, the hidden pilot, they wouldn’t jump like this. And they are all his followers. This is what makes this jumping style, the Fosbury flop, so unique.