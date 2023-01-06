All, absolutely all, the professional boxers from Pavia in the volume “A century of boxing in Pavia and its province”. The painstaking work bears the signature of Pietro Anselmi, passionate about noble arta collector who has published the photos and curriculum vitae of all professionals from 1910 to today.

The first match

The first match dates back to February 23, 1910 when the Italian heavyweight champion Pietro Boine and Giorgio Verzelletti faced each other bare-handed. In Pavia in 1913 the ring was the stage of the Guidi theater and the following year the Pavese Gymnastics premises in via Luigi Porta, so much so that the first boxer from Pavia was a gymnast, Pietro Casali from Casteggio. The first professional was Luigi Montagna, famous in America as “Bull Montana”, silent film actor, wrestling champion and sparring of world champion Jack Dempsey. The two oldest boxing clubs in Pavia are the current Pugilistica Pavia, dated 1925, whose first teacher was Luigi Fronti from Varese, and Boxe Voghera, which was born under another name in the same year. From them emerged the first two pros: in Voghera Angelo Santinoli and in Pavia Giovanni Segù.

Mezzadra and Anselmi

The best known was Gino Cattaneo da Mede: European champion in bantamweight beating the German Ernst Weiss in Berlin in 1939. Boxing grows over the years, Vigevano has its first gym in 1945, the Vigevanese Pugilistic Academy. The people from Pavia made their mark, conquering Italian and European titles and boxers increased in the gym, reaching their highest level in the 1960s and 1970s, when the first foreigners arrived in Pavia, from Everaldo Costa Azevedo to Paul Ikumapay. The era of Vincenzo Belcastro from Pavia began in the 1980s with a flourishing of champions such as Vincenzo Gigliotti from Voghero and Vincenzo Imparato from Vigevano. The Seoul Olympics introduces the world to Giovanni Parisi, gold in featherweight, then world champion, the strongest boxer from Pavia in history. Pavese by adoption Giacobbe Fragomeni, light heavyweight world champion, then Gianluca Frezza, the last tricolor. Among the women, Anita Torti stands out, the first from Pavia to fight for a tricolor, and the ducal Veronica Tosi.

«The first part is about the history of boxing in Pavia: the boxers and the most important matches. The second part is schematic: for each boxer there are the total numbers of matches, with wins, draws and losses, photos, weight and date of birth. The book was born out of my passion – explains Anselmi, 84, a former collaborator of the specialized magazine Boxe Ring – I didn’t want those who fought like pros to be forgotten even if they didn’t win titles. The amateurs are missing because there is no official data for everyone, I collected the pros year after year».