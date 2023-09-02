From Bundesliga to PSG. Kolo Muani lived to see him, the French club bought him for 2.3 billion crowns

“Late in the evening we received an offer that we could not refuse from an economic point of view. For Eintracht, it means a record income from the transfer of a player,” explained Frankfurt’s sporting director Markus Krösche at the last minute. The clubs officially announced the transfer of Kolo Muani half an hour after midnight.

The silver medalist from last year’s world championship in Qatar did not arrive at Eintracht on Wednesday for the final training session ahead of Thursday’s second leg of the 4th preliminary round of the European Conference League. PSG originally offered up to 70 million euros for him, but the German club demanded exactly one hundred.

Kolo Muani came to Eintracht last year from Nantes and scored 26 goals in 50 matches. He had a contract until 2027, in Paris he got a contract for a year longer. In the new team, after the departures of Lionel Messi and Neymar, French compatriots Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and another newcomer, Bradley Barcola, will be added to the attack.

