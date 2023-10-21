From Cagliari to Cagliari via Leicester: Sky celebrates Claudio Ranieri, he is “The Sunday Man”

He has been teaching football all his life, anyone who calls him The Normal One must have missed something. Because a story like his is nothing ordinary. Claudio Ranieri continues to be a symbol of resistanceto time, to fashions, to the consumerist tendencies of gaming. Giorgio Porrà celebrates, in an unpublished interview with the Roman coachthe doyen of Serie A, returned to Cagliari after more than thirty years from those three memorable seasons, from 1988 to 1991, in which he achieved two promotions and one salvation.

In the meantime, he has gone through an ocean of changes, renewing the method, without ever changing himself, the perspective from which to watch football. And the humanity that revolves around it. “Ranieri – writes Porrà – he won and lost, like everyone else, but when he won he made history, see Leicester, and when he lost, he never dirtied his style. That of a master, no ideology to found, if anything the aptitude to leave indelible traces everywhere, in places, in people. And that sometimes, it happens in Sardinia, becomes exciting to retrace.”

From his childhood in the Testaccio neighborhood to his debut as a footballer in 1973 with Scopigno; from football lessons learned from Di Marzio and Mazzone triumph as managers with Leicester in the Premier LeagueRanieri talks about himself with his usual sympathy and elegance.

Some quotes from the episode:

“I always saw my parents working hard. My father at the counter of his butcher’s shop, my mother at the checkout. They never settled down. To never give up, I learned from them.”

CLAUDIO RANIERI

“My Leicester was like Forrest Gump. Someone whose mother tells him that miracles happen every day.”

CLAUDIO RANIERI

“Before winning with Leicester I was the magnificent loser, the one who came second, if one went to see where I was, what happened in key moments, perhaps he would really realize what I did, he would understand that Leicester and Cagliari were just two things… and I don’t want to be presumptuous.”

CLAUDIO RANIERI

“How beautiful this gentleman is sobbing in the arms of a friend. How much emotion for Claudio Ranieri who in Bari, at his last breath, brought Sardinia back to Serie A. And to think that after Watford he had been stagnant for almost a season and many already thought of him as a thing of the past.”

MAURIZIO CROSETTI

“Football lives on infinite variables. What happened in Leicester was that Claudio Ranieri put them all together like a great artist, he built a group and forced them to believe in it. It’s the most difficult feat a coach can accomplish.”

MARIO SCOCERTI

“They say: so-and-so has no talent, he just has style. But style is precisely what cannot be invented, it is what we are born with, it is an inherited grace, the privilege that some have of making their organic pulsation perceived. Style is more than talent, it is precisely its essence.”

EMIL CIORAN

Share this: Facebook

X

