Cdp offers Tim an alternative to Kkr. Cdp Equity and Macquarie have presented a non-binding offer to acquire 100% of Netco. According to what is learned from sources close to the dossier, there would be 18 billion on the plate, with around 2-2.5 billion in terms of effective cash and therefore available for Tim’s debt reduction. The offer, which expires on March 31, 2023, must first be evaluated by the Related Parties Committee and then brought to the attention of the Board of Directors, if possible already at the meeting on March 15, the one scheduled for the approval of the financial statements. According to rumors, the non-binding offer by Cdp and Macquarie improves, as Tim’s board of directors had pushed to do, the one presented in February by Kkr. In fact, Kkr’s proposal is structured, approximately, on 10 billion of debt and 10 of equity (so much would Fibercop be valued in which the American fund invested 1.8 billion two years ago, winning 37.5%). The Cassa would offer more cash and at more reassuring conditions in terms of employment, for example there would be no requests to reabsorb staff into ServCo as according to rumors the American fund would have advanced. Both proposals however remain far from the 31 billion of Vivendi’s valuations, the The clash could thus be moved to the shareholders’ meeting and there, at the count, the vote of the funds and therefore of the market would be decisive. When the Kkr offer arrived, the Stock Exchange had expressed itself in favor and had instead shown caution on a possible intervention by the CDP due to the major issue represented by the remedies that the Antitrust could impose and which could impact on the employment perimeter. Cdp, which is a shareholder with 9.8% of Tim, with Macquarie controls Open Fiber, respectively at 60% and 40%. But according to sources close to the match, the Antitrust risk can be managed by dialogue with the Commission and possibly with the sale of those few overlapping areas to funds that have already come forward. The CEO of Cdp Equity himself, Francesco Mele, had admitted the difficulties, adding that beyond the “technical aspects to be clarified” he was ready to “evaluate and do everything possible” to proceed. It was Mele himself who then opened a collaboration with Kkr. “We have relationships with everyone – said Mele – and we like working with other investors, therefore also with Kkr”. And above all, the two buyers would have the support of the Government while the path of the American fund could be hindered by the Golden Power, the special powers with which the Government can veto or restrict foreign investment in strategic Italian companies. Hence the hypothesis of a negotiation that leads to aligning everyone’s interests

