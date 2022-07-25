CIVIDAL. For the new adventure in A2 the Ueb Gesteco Cividale did not hesitate even a second to confirm its captain Adrian Chiera. Although in this championship the guard occupies the slot of a foreign player, the company wanted, even before the start of the play-offs for the promotion, to lock the player even for the 2022/2023 season.

It is a choice that for many may seem like a gamble, but for the company it represents the desire to continue building and growing a project born only two years ago.

Chiera, who will remain captain also this season, ended the regular season at 14.6 points per game (50% from two points, 50% from three points), 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists. For the Argentine guard it will be the first experience in a Serie A2 championship: that the countdown begins.

What season was the one that just ended?

«It has been a great season, almost perfect I would say. We had some disappointments along the way, but we had a clear goal in mind: promotion. That was the most important thing and reaching it was something extraordinary ».

Teamwork made the difference, especially after Game 3 of the final …

“It’s true. The promotion was the result of extraordinary teamwork. Moreover, finding yourself in A2 with a young team, born only two years ago, is a demonstration of commitment and seriousness on the part of everyone. After race three we were all calm. I was sure we would have won the other two games: it was enough to correct a few details to make the difference and we succeeded ».

From the beginning you have been part of the Ueb. What does it mean for you to be reconfirmed?

«I have always worked with this goal and being able to keep a place here is a great demonstration of affection and gratitude towards my everyday work. I am truly grateful to the club for this opportunity: I will do my utmost not to disappoint the expectations of those who gave me this important opportunity ».

Your confirmation as a foreigner raises some doubts …

«To those who think it cannot make a difference in an A2 series championship, I say that if I am up to it or not we will see it during the season. For now the only important thing will be to train at your best ».

What do you expect from the upcoming season? It will be different from the previous two …

«I expect a very tough season. Last season we almost always won, next season we already know it won’t always be like this and we have to keep that in mind. We will have to try to stay calm in times of difficulty and continue to work seriously to continue growing as a group. I think the two groups are fairly balanced, but we’ll see. We will find out who is stronger during the season ».

Today we talk about the season ticket campaign. What do you mean to the yellow tide?

«First of all, I want to thank everyone again for the extraordinary support that accompanied us throughout the season, both at home and away. My invitation is to continue to follow and support us on this new path. We look forward to seeing you at the sports hall ».