Title: Huali’s “Post-90s” Young Teacher Ma Yuefei Cultivates Champion Ping Pong Players

Author: Xu Zhou Xu Jing

Chinanews.com, Shanghai, August 22 – Ma Yuefei, a young teacher at East China University of Science and Technology, is not only a coach for the Chinese table tennis team but also a role model for the students she mentors. With her dedication and love for table tennis, Ma has played an instrumental role in cultivating champion players in the Huali system and bringing glory to their school.

Having been involved in the World University Games for over a decade, participating both as an athlete and a coach, Ma Yuefei has garnered extensive experience and knowledge in the field. As a player, she has won four table tennis championships in the Universiade and has witnessed the growth and changes in this prestigious tournament. In the recent Chengdu Universiade, Ma led her team members to strive for their dreams and represent their country.

Ma Yuefei’s journey began in Huali, a renowned institution that has produced many famous table tennis players. Starting as a middle school student athlete, she joined the Table Tennis Club of East China University of Science and Technology. Under the guidance of teachers Zang Yuying and Jin Jian, Ma became a student athlete in the comprehensive table tennis sports education model of Huali. Throughout her time at Huali, she participated in numerous international and national tournaments, securing more than 20 university student championships at various levels.

After graduating with a master’s degree in 2015, Ma became a teacher at Huali Physical Education College. Taking over the school’s high-level table tennis training team, she became a backbone teacher for the table tennis quality class. Over the course of eight years, Ma has led her team to win a staggering 120 championships, ranging from the World University Games to national and municipal level competitions. Under her guidance, Huali’s table tennis team has consistently ranked among the top in the world.

Apart from her coaching responsibilities, Ma maintains a rigorous teaching schedule of 2,500 hours per year. She takes pride in constantly improving her teaching methods by incorporating theoretical knowledge and technological advancements. From analyzing table tennis competition rules to studying market evolution and trends, Ma ensures that her students receive comprehensive guidance and training.

Beyond technical skills, Ma places great emphasis on fostering a strong team spirit and building trust with her students. As she faces daily challenges with her students, she draws inspiration from her mentor, Teacher Zang, who taught her the importance of perseverance and dedication. Ma believes that love for the collective and for ping pong, combined with a willingness to give one’s time and energy, are the key ingredients to success.

Reflecting on her journey, Ma considers raising the five-star red flag and hearing the national anthem play as her greatest honor. Her devotion to Huali’s spirit and collective strength has enabled her and her students to overcome various obstacles and achieve unprecedented success.

Ma Yuefei’s story is a testament to the power of passion and dedication in shaping young athletes into champions. As a young teacher, she continues to inspire her students with her love for table tennis and unwavering commitment to their growth and success. With her guidance, Huali’s table tennis legacy will undoubtedly continue for generations to come.

