Sports

by admin
The Mass in memory of Luca Vialli commissioned by the family attracted thousands of Cremona residents and friends

by Nino Luca, sent to Cremona / CorriereTv

Almost a thousand people, family members (the elderly parents no, they didn’t make it: father Gianfranco, 92 and mother Maria Teresa, 87 – stopped by fever – stayed at home), the brothers Nino, Marco , Maffo incredibly similar to Luca, the big names in football, those who wore the shirts that are now placed at the foot of the altar, Cremonese (Roberto Bencina, Marco Nicoletti, Walter Viganò, Mario Montorfano), Sampdoria (Pietro Vierchowod, Fausto Salsano: «We were brothers», Bubu Evani, Attilio Lombardo, another son adopted by Cremona, Marco Branca, Gianluca Pagliuca, Marco Lanna: «I always told him, I’m just warming up your seat as president of Sampdoria, but that dream is not managed to achieve it», Riccardo Ferri, Fausto Pari), then of course Juventus (Ciro Ferrara, Roberto Bettega, Fabrizio Ravanelli, Angelo Peruzzi, Michele Padovano, Moreno Torricelli, Alessio Tacchinardi, Gianluca Pessotto), Chelsea (there is Luca Percassi, of Atalanta and ex player of the Blues with Vialli coach), national team. (here the complete article by Arianna Ravelli)

January 10, 2023 – Updated January 11, 2023, 08:08 am

