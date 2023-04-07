There are very well known footballers like Bryan Cristante e Defrelbut also known unknown to the general public such as Tiago Casasola e Matthias Novellaat the center of the two investigations in the hands of Finance Guard of Rome on delegation of the prosecutors of the Capital and that of Tivoli who want to shed light on a total of 18 operations carried out by Roma, Lazio e Salernitana between 2017 and the 2022. The investigation – in some respects similar to that which concerned the Juventus – revolves around the capital gains made by the three clubs through the buying and selling of footballers. Here are all the names mentioned in the two seizure decrees signed by the magistrates in their respective investigations to understand if – and to what extent – ​​the three clubs have substantially embellished the balance sheets.

The vicissitudes of Rome, from Marchizza to Kumbulla

The investigation in the hands of prosecutors Rita Ceraso e Maria Sabina Calabrettacoordinated by the adjunct Stefano Pesciis focusing on four outbound and three inbound deals in theit was Pallotta. The names mentioned for the outgoing movements are those of Riccardo MarquiseDefrel, Marco Tumminello and Luke Pellegrini which would have generated respectively 3, 5, 4.4 and 21 million euros. Among the acquisitions are instead mentioned the same Defrel, in addition to Leonardo Spinazzola e Bryan Cristante. Under the management of the Friedkin family, on the other hand, four transactions deemed suspicious took place. It is about the purchase of Marash Kumbulla – recorded in the balance sheet for 29.5 million euros – and the transfers of Because Cetin, Matteo Cancellieri e Aboudramane Diaby to Hellas Verona which generated capital gains of 4.38 million euros in the first case and 2.5 in the other two.

The 7 exchanges between Formello and Salerno

As far as Lazio and Salernitana are concerned, however, in the seizure decree – which concerned all the suspects (Marco MoschiniMarco KnightIgli RepelLuciano CorradiUgo Marchetti and Angel Fabians) except for Claudius Lotito Why senator – we read that “making use of the sales invoices of the players sold by Salernitana, the result of biased assessments compared to the market value of the individual player at the time of the transfer, indicated in the tax returns annual fictitious passive elements (“inflated” costs), as well as showing the respective purchase values ​​in the company financial statements outrageous of the players, thus distorting the asset value of the sports club”. The prosecutor of Tivoli Francesco Menditto and prosecutors Lelia Di Domenico e Philip War they asked for all the documentation concerning Jean-Daniel Akpro bagBiagio MorroneTiago Single houseEmanuele CicerelliMattia Go crazyAndrea Marino and Matthias Novella.