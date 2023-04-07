The twenty-three-year-old Flynn, who was not particularly impressive in previous seasons, became the leader of the team out of nowhere. He managed to score points regularly and collected a total of 44 points in the Liberec jersey. And that even in the case when he started outside the elite formation for the whole season.

“He’s incredibly fast in a small space. He especially improved a lot in finishing. He is a player who is capable of scoring from virtually any position. What’s important is that he doesn’t have to get the pass exactly,” highlights the qualities of August, who led Liberec to the quarterfinals of the playoffs, in which he was not enough against Mountfield in Hradec Králové.

The son of a British father and a Czech mother, who was born in Burnley, did not have an easy start to his new engagement. He injured his knee during training and missed the team. “He lost his entire summer of work when he injured his knee. It slowed him down a little. From the beginning, he was looking for himself, and we, on the other hand, were looking for a place for him in the lineup,” the coach describes the initial discomfort.

Liberec won another championship. Before the season, he hired Latvian fullback Uvis Janis Balinskis, who also turned into a key figure. With 41 points, he also dominated the scoring of defenders. “Great club, great professional. He was getting better every day. After the season, he told me that every day and training, the boys, the players and the commitment moved him somewhere,” comments Augusta, who watched the offensive defender in Litvínov before the season.

“We knew he was good. He had a lot going for him at a young age. The World Championship and an important match,” says Augusta, who also revealed one piece of luck in the misfortune. “Before the season, he had health problems, he had shoulder surgery. Maybe it was also luck for us, because if he had played at the World Cup that year, he could have ended up somewhere else. In the end, he decided for us,” says the son of the legendary Josef Augusta with enthusiasm.

