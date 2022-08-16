What do Charles De Ketelaere and Manuel De Luca have in common? Why are Georginio Wijnaldum and Bruno Amione in the same group? What is the thread that unites Luka Jovic and Jacopo Fazzini? Answer: they are all part – champions and unknowns – of the Serie A rookies after the first day of the championship. We tried to define a map of those who stamped the “first time” in our championship. A variegated group came out of it, such as those you see at the Giro d’Italia when the race still has blurred outlines: in the middle there is everything, someone will become a star, others will find their own path with dignity, others will disappear and they will remain a line in an almanac.