From F1 on Ice to Four Seasons Operation: The Evolution of Yanqing Olympic Park

Yanqing Aoyuan: “F1 on Ice” continues the ice and snow legend

The Yanqing Olympic Park, located at the southern foot of the majestic Badaling Great Wall, is bustling with activity as staff make ice for the upcoming 2023-2024 International Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup. The National Snowmobile and Sled Center, known as the “Snow Dragon,” is gearing up to host 93 athletes from 18 countries and regions who will compete in this high-speed, adrenaline-pumping event.

Fans of the F1 racing circuit will find a lot to love in the “Ice F1” bobsleigh competition, where athletes can reach speeds of over 140 kilometers per hour on the track. The National Snowmobile and Sled Center, being the 17th operating artificially refrigerated snowmobile and sled track in the world and the third in Asia, is also open to the public for a unique experience of the sport.

In addition to the “Snow Dragon,” the Yanqing Olympic Park is also home to the National Alpine Ski Center, known as “Xue Feiyan,” and the Yanqing Winter Olympic Village, all of which will continue to be utilized for various high-level events post-2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

“We have arranged mass experience projects on the track since last year, which has attracted a large number of tourists to participate,” said Liu Qianxun, deputy director of the Yanqing District Sports Bureau.

With a focus on non-snow season business projects, the Yanqing Olympic Park aims to become a year-round international tourist resort, offering various outdoor activities such as alpine slide, sky mirror, and tourist trail projects. The park also plans to develop a cooperative alliance with the venues in Zhangjiakou and Chongli to create an in-depth Winter Olympics experience tour.

The cooperation and linkage between Yanqing, Zhangjiakou, and Chongli are seen as an opportunity to create win-win results, as well as to avoid competitive homogeneity in the tourism industry. The differentiating and complementary cooperation between the regions will be crucial for the future development of the venues in the three major competition areas.

The Yanqing Olympic Park has undergone a magnificent transformation from a “snow season” to “four seasons” operation and is poised to continue its ice and snow legend in the post-Olympic era. With the 2023-2024 International Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup just around the corner, all eyes are on the Yanqing Olympic Park as it prepares to host this thrilling and high-speed competition.

