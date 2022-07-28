Listen to the audio version of the article

With an Instagram post some time ago, Fedez made the interest in cargo bikes skyrocket: bicycles (in this case electric) which – as the name suggests – are designed to transport people (in this case his two children) and of course heavy objects and loads.

A very versatile type of bike, increasingly used by couriers and for logistics services, where they are particularly suitable in the small streets of our historic centers where traffic and Ztl can block a car but not a cargo, capable of delivering. faster, with a time saving of up to 60% compared to a van.

More and more appreciated also by parents, who have more than two children and who in the practicality of these types of bikes have found the perfect way to quickly move the family between school and commitments.

A trend that has benefited, perhaps most of all, from the introduction of pedal assistance, with the e-cargo (cargo with pedal assistance), which have conquered an even wider market niche, with electric assistance that has amplified the usability: more kilos to carry, more kilometers to travel and zero effort.

City-friendly

Cargo boats are the ideal way to decongest cities and to be able to access everywhere, with undoubted advantages in terms of environmental sustainability. Much more compact than cars and vans, they require smaller parking areas and reduce vehicular traffic making it more fluid.