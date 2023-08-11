Home » From France, Lazio bet on goalkeeper Lloris – Calcio
From France, Lazio bet on goalkeeper Lloris – Calcio

From France, Lazio bet on goalkeeper Lloris – Calcio

From France, and in particular from the Monegasque broadcaster RMC Sport, comes the indiscretion according to which Lazio, looking for an experienced goalkeeper to work alongside Provedel, would be on Hugo Lloris, world champion with Les Bleus (of which he was captain) in 2018 and with a contract expiring in a year with Tottenham, who could let him leave for a symbolic amount. The prospect of playing in the Champions League would lead the 36-year-old Lloris to prefer the experience in the biancoceleste, again according to RMC Sport, to the offers he received from Saudi Arabia. Decision in the next few days.

Hugo Lloris in talks with Lazio Roma

