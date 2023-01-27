Ouch is ready to become a new footballer of the Marseille. The Moroccan midfielder will remain in Ligue 1 after the failed agreement with Leeds. The assault of the French club was lightning-fast, managing to anticipate the competition from Napoli in the last days of the transfer market.

From France – Naples mocked in extremis: Ounahi goes to Marseille

—

The news came from France and quickly spread more and more. As reported by the transalpine newspaper “RMC Sport” the future of Ouch will be in Marseille. The French club has bet heavily on the player, reaching an agreement with Angers for a figure of around 10 million euros. A contract until 2027 is ready for the footballer, definitively mocking the competition from Napoli.