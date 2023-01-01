Home Sports From Giroud and Leao to Diaz and Vranckx: between renewals and loans, here is Milan’s 2023
Sports

From Giroud and Leao to Diaz and Vranckx: between renewals and loans, here is Milan’s 2023

by admin
From Giroud and Leao to Diaz and Vranckx: between renewals and loans, here is Milan’s 2023

Contract expiring in 2023. Contract expiring in 2024. Loans expiring in 2023. These are the three fronts – net of transfer market deals of course – with which Milan will start the new year. Let’s examine them in detail starting with Giroud, which will expire in June. The most linear situation. Easier. More obvious. The Devil and Oly smelled each other, liked each other and fell in love. In the coming weeks, the meeting that will produce the white smoke. On the table is a renewal for another season with an option for the next one, with figures very close to the current salary of 3.5 million net.

© breaking latest news

See also  Caged wrestlers show in Balai

You may also like

Tennis, exploits, confirmations and redemptions: the 10 men...

the city greets the new year

Men’s Volleyball League semi-finals: Beijing takes the lead...

Premier League-Rashford scored in a row, Manchester United...

Gigi Riva, shy and faithful champion with a...

Mattarella, full speech at the end of 2022:...

Ronaldo in Arabia: yet in 2015 he said...

In 2022, the Chinese Super League will withdraw...

Mattarella speech December 31, 2022, what he said

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi team Riyadh Victory

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy