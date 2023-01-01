Contract expiring in 2023. Contract expiring in 2024. Loans expiring in 2023. These are the three fronts – net of transfer market deals of course – with which Milan will start the new year. Let’s examine them in detail starting with Giroud, which will expire in June. The most linear situation. Easier. More obvious. The Devil and Oly smelled each other, liked each other and fell in love. In the coming weeks, the meeting that will produce the white smoke. On the table is a renewal for another season with an option for the next one, with figures very close to the current salary of 3.5 million net.