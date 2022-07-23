The Juventus Summer Tour in the United States begins with a success. Waiting for the great challenges with Barcelona and Real Madrid, Massimiliano Allegri’s bianconeri beat Chivas Guadalajara 2-0 in Las Vegas. The goals come from the Under 23 Da Graca and Compagnon, but the big players offer good indications and within the limits of an approximate preparation – ten days of work, only one leg with Pinerolo behind – the overall condition appears satisfactory.

In particular, Di Maria is striking with a sample of dribbling, feints and accelerations that send the Mexicans into a doll, but they also convince the other new faces: Pogba deployed as a mezzala with Locatelli in the middle, Fagioli who completes the median at three, Gatti who does not betray emotions, Bremer who enters the second half in place of the centralized Danilo – on the wing there is Cuadrado – and, with his physicality, he blocks the Mexican reaction attempt, Rovella who replaces Locatelli in the second half and gives positive continuity, albeit with different characteristics . Bonucci, Vlahovic and McKennie remain on the bench, among the big names.

Immediately ahead with Da Graga, born in 2002 – tap-in after a corner by Di Maria and a header by Gatti rejected -, Juve doubles in the final with a splendid right-foot from Compagnon, born in 2001. «Good test, well played and with good rhythms – says Allegri -: the team has worked hard these days and you can see the results. Pogba did a good performance, there are some aspects to work on, he will be one of the symbols of this team. I liked Fagioli and so did Gatti, who was good in the action of the first goal, even if obviously he still has to absorb some defensive mechanisms ». «I read the movement of the opposing defender and I moved from left to right – describes the Compagnon network -. At the end of the match I received messages from my family who were watching the game on TV. This is an experience you can only learn from: observing these champions every day is an incredible opportunity to grow ».

Result: Juve-Chivas 2-0

JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Szczesny 6.5 (46 ′ Perin 6); Cuadrado 6 (1 ‘st Barbieri 6), Danilo 6 (1’ st Bremer 6.5), Gatti 6.5 (1 ‘st Rugani), Alex Sandro 6 (1’ st Compagnon 7); Pogba 7 (1 ‘st Pellegrini 6), Locatelli 6,5 (1’ st Akè 6), Fagioli 7 (1 ‘st Rovella 6); Di Maria 7,5 (1 ‘st Zakaria 6), Kean 6,5 (1’ st Soulè 6), Da Graca 7 (1 ‘st Cudrig 6)). Annex Allegri 7

CHIVAS (4-2-3-1): Rangel 6 (1’st Jimenez 6), Sanchez 5.5 (23’st Mozo 5), Mier 5, Briseno 6 (30’st Mireles sv), Ponce 5 (30′ st Olivas sv), Torres 6 (1′ st Ormeno 6.5), Garcia 6 (23′ st Vega 5.5), Perez 6 (15′ st Beltran 5), Cisneros 6.5 (23′ st Calderon 5) , Perez 6, Zaldivar 5 (1′ st Yrizar 6.5). There. chain 6

Rarely: pt 10′ Da Graca; st 40′ Companion

Ammonites: Cudrig, Calderon