Instead of junipers and thuja rows of potatoes, instead of an ornamental garden, a greenhouse and vegetable beds. “If someone had told me this twenty or thirty years ago, I would have tapped my head. But now I have other priorities. My wife and I went to the collective farm and I have to admit that I enjoy it. That’s why at today’s prices in stores, potatoes and vegetables instead of flowers and lawn,” begins Radek Drulák’s confession in the new episode of the football boots podcast, how the two-time king of league goalscorers and silver medalist from the European football championship in England 1996 lives after he finally hung up his “football boots to the nail”.

