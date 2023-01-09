From his debut at 16 in Southampton to successes with Spurs and Blancos: Bale’s career

Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from football. Just a year after the news of his transfer to the USA, where he won the MLS championship with Giorgio Chiellini’s Los Angeles FC, the 33-year-old who was a protagonist in the Premier League and in La Liga has decided to hang up his boots for good. All the numbers of him in his career

