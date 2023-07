This was an incredible performance. “I still have to pinch myself if I don’t feel like it,” 36-year-old cyclist Michael Woods did not understand that he had just won a stage on the Tour de France. And that it was a really long way to get there. Not only in the race itself, in which he embarked on a long chase in the final climb up the extinct Puy de Dome volcano, but also in life. The Canadian rider only started professional cycling at the age of 27.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook