While the Juventus at Max Allegri is busy for this season finale rush, the company is working to find reinforcements ahead of next season. One of the departments that could be improved is the defensive one, given the advancing age of Bonucci e rugani which has never fully convinced.

⚪⚫ Sticks in the sights of Juventus

According to the latest updates of transfer marketamong the various profiles followed by the Juventus club, there would also be a footballer dell’Inter. It’s about Alessandro Stickswhose The contract with Inter expires in June 2024 and whose permanence in Milan is by no means certain. In the event that Inter fail to reach an agreement with the player on the extension, the club would be open to the sale of Sticks to avoid a situation like that of Skriniar. For a possible transition to the Juventus the will of the player would be decisive, who could take a step back for the relationship between the fans. In any case, a figure close to the will be needed 50 million to snatch Bastoni from the Nerazzurri.

🔴⚫ Rafa Leao to Real Madrid for Brahim Diaz: proposal from Real Madrid

After the great performance of Napoli the name of is back in vogue Raphael Leo. The Portuguese has proved to be a player capable of determining, which is why the top European clubs want to try to snatch him from the Milan. One of the most interested teams would appear to be the Real Madrid. As reported by the Spanish radio broadcaster StringBeing, brahim diaz could become the pawn of exchange to bring Portuguese to Madrid.

Il Milanstrongly convinced in wanting retain Diaz in Milan, however, will see the contract expire Lion in June of 2024thus carrying the fear of being able to lose it a parameter zero. This could push the Rossoneri to sell Leao ai blancoswhich would then leave the green light regarding the operation for redeem Diaz.

⚽ Higuain back on the pitch?

A few months ago gonzalo Higuain decided to say goodbye to football at the age of thirty-five. He did it with tears in his eyes after ending a stellar career during which he wore the shirts of Real Madrid, Napoli, Juventus, Milan e Inter Miami, perhaps winning fewer trophies than a talent like him deserved. His 36-goal season in Serie A is etched in the memory of all Neapolitan fans, who have never forgotten him despite his decision to link up with lifelong rivals Juventus.

Well, however, the Argentine could do his thing return to the green rectangle. According to the words of the This is Aguero live on TwitchPipita could play in the Kings Leaguethe league created by Piqué which is attracting more and more attention. The former striker would have an agreement to take the field for a match with the shirt Kunisportsthe team of Aguero.