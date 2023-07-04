from Inter’s third goalkeeper to new millionaire – breaking latest news

by Salvatore Riggio

Exactly one month ago the super save on Sanabria on his league debut with Inter: now, at 40, Alex Cordaz follows Brozovic to Al Nassr. The accident, the sentence, the career

The paths of life are truly unpredictable. Alex Cordaz, Inter’s third goalkeeper in two seasons (for him it was a return to the Nerazzurri, with the Primavera in 2002 he won the Scudetto and the Viareggio Tournament), knows something about it. He will now go to Saudi Arabia with his friend Brozovic and will have the role of second goalkeeper, at the ripe old age of 40, at Al Nassr. The team – to be clear – of Cristiano Ronaldo. Not only. Because Cordaz has extracted a promise from the Saudis: that of joining the staff of goalkeeper trainers, earning one million euros.

In short, not bad for a player who only played a handful of minutes against Torino this year, making his Serie A debut in the Nerazzurri shirt on the last day of the championship, and drove the Inter fans crazy with a super save on Sanabria who secured the 1-0 victory, sanctioned by a goal by Brozovic (June 3). Exactly one month later, he said goodbye to the Nerazzurri and landed in Saudi Arabia, a country that never stops spending and spreading to bring European football champions home. That debut took place in Turin, the city in which 19 years ago (4 February 2004) Cordaz made the only Inter presence, but in the Italian Cup, against Juventus after the red card waved by referee Bertini at Toldo.

A match almost two decades ago followed from home, in Cordignano, by father Livio, mother Mariagrazia and Cinzia, his then 15-year-old sister. Inter bought him from Reggiana when he was just 17, in 2000, and in 2002 with Inter’s Primavera he won everything with the team of Pasquale, Pandev and Martins. Since that match in 2004 he toured Italy (and beyond): Spezia, Acireale, Pizzighettone, Treviso, Lugano, Cittadella, Gorica, Parma and Crotone.

Around this wandering, life was not easy for Cordaz. In 2006 he faced the most tiring and tragic obstacle: the driving accident on May 16, 2006, in which his girlfriend Moira Sesto had lost her life. The goalkeeper remedies some physical damage but is saved. For him, he was found positive for the alcohol test and, after some degrees of judgment, was sentenced to four years for manslaughter. In short, there were many stages in Cordaz’s life. Until the save on Sanabria a month ago, also taken from Inter’s social accounts.

And that drove the fans and teammates crazy: from the absolute Champion! To be renewed immediately by Dimarco in Cordaz 2028 here we go by Bastoni. The renewal has not arrived, but by choice of the goalkeeper. Who goes to Saudi Arabia for a new adventure. With my friend Brozovic, teased a year ago: does Marcelo define me as a team man? He only says it because he doesn’t know Italian and he only knows two words.

