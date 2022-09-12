From Italbasket that becomes a dream team to Jacobs’ gold: 10 companies of the blue sport

Italvolley world champion, Italbasket that beats unbeatable Serbia. All in a bestial Sunday, of those that we will carry with us for a long time, because it will be nice to be lulled into memory and try to catalog other flashes of the past, other companies, other infinite moments. We have chosen the ten most memorable

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

