From Juve meteor to rapper: the story of Eljero Elia

From Juve meteor to rapper: the story of Eljero Elia

“Juventus announces that it has finalized the agreement with Hamburg for the definitive purchase of theDutch Eljero Elia“. Thus, in 2011, the Juventus club announced thearrival in Italy of the full-back of the national team orange. A player who would leave no trace in our league by getting only five appearances for Juventus before moving to Werder Bremen in Germany after only one (and unsuccessful for him) season in black and white which ended with the victory of the Scudetto.

Goodbye to football, here is the rap

Elia today announced his retirement from football: “The time has come to let all of Holland know that I won’t play anymore. Now I want to do something else”he said in an interview with ESPN. “I’ve stopped in my head for a few years already. I haven’t enjoyed myself at all in recent seasons, I haven’t even had a happy moment at Utrecht,” said the footballer. From today Elia will dedicate himself completely to rap, a passion discovered a few years ago. In 2019 she joined Priceless on the song Catch My Drip.

Juve regrets

In his career Elia played in his homeland and then in Germany, Italy, England and Turkey, and with the Netherlands he finished second at the World Cup in South Africa in 2010. He has always looked with regret the experience at Juve. He was 24 and had a five-year contract, but he preferred leave Antonio Conte’s team after the first of nine consecutive championships. “After the first season I said, ‘It doesn’t matter, I’m not staying.’ The only thing I regret about my career is that I left. I had to stay calm and I should have played a second season” Elia revealed.

