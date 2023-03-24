Home Sports From Juve to Serbia, how much the Kostic-Vlahovic axis can weigh
From Juve to Serbia, how much the Kostic-Vlahovic axis can weigh

From Juve to Serbia, how much the Kostic-Vlahovic axis can weigh

At the beginning of the season, Filip Kostic he showed up at Juventus with the commitment-hope of drawing assists for his friend Dusan Vlahovic. Promise half kept. Because the former Einchtracht Frankfurt with the Juventus shirt has baked some assists as many as 11, but none for his compatriot striker. Ironically, Dusan made Filip two (one rather fortuitous) effectively exchanging roles. Now the national team is back and a decidedly Juventus-branded Serbia.

Against Lithuania begins the path to Euro 2024 e Kostic and Vlahovic find themselves again with the same shirt. The two are doing well – as coach Stojkovic himself said on the eve of the match – and are expected to be protagonists in a national team where Kostic made the last assist for the forward. Not at the World Cup in Qatar, but before.

It was the Nations League, September 2022, the match against Norway, and that ball put into the net seemed to anticipate what the two would show in Serie A. This has not been the case so far, and then also the national team matches they can serve to refine understanding. To find themselves also in the league, to find an assist from Kostic for Vlahovic’s goal in Serie A as well.

