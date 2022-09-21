The world of flight is no longer exclusive to men. It took off on Tuesday 20 September from Milan Malpensa, towards Seoul (South Korea) on first flight piloted and entrusted still exclusively female crew. At the helm the captain Paola Gini and the first officer Vivien Allaiswho had the task of rewriting the history of Italian civil aviation, making it once and for all more inclusive.





A more unique than rare opportunity, but one that opens up new perspectives also in terms of gender equality. Because flying a plane is also a woman’s job, not just a man’s. At the command posts, the two women took off and completed the flight in complete tranquility on a Boeing 747-4R7F of Cargolux Italia LX-UCV “Tre Cime di Lavaredo”. The news of the record was spread from the page Facebook “Boeing 747 The Queen of the Skies” and the announcement quickly went viral, making the rounds of social media. In the post you can see the captain and the first officer, together with a girl from the ground staff at Malpensa airport who smile excitedly before boarding; then a second shot instead Gini and Allais are in the cockpit, before take-off.

Two expert professionals, also honored on the web, even if their expressions show the emotion and awareness of being taking an important step in terms of culling of those social barriers that still keep women away from careers mistakenly considered a male exclusive. They are proof that nothing is impossible for someone who is prepared and competent, even if she is a woman, even if she has to carry a Jumbo Jet in the air.

All-female crews: from Air India to American Airlines

Internationally, however, it is not the first time that an aircraft has been entirely conducted by an all-female crew. Last year the Air India flight 176 it had established a historical record: in January it had completed the longest non-stop commercial flight (for a total of 17 hours) and all crew members were women, first time in Indian aviation. The edge Captain Zoya Aggarwal and co-pilot Thammei Papagari had brought thel Boeing 777 from San Francisco to Bangalore, South India, covering a distance of over 8,600 miles. In August 2022, however, in a tribute to a great aviator such as Bessie Coleman, the American Airlines flight from Dallas to Phoenix was also completed in this case by a crew of women only (mine).