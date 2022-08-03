For old fans, Manchester United and French goalkeeper Butters were definitely the talking points of that era, and many mistakes earned him the title of “Butter Hand”. But who knows, Barthez has now become a professional racing driver, and even participated in the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans.

In fact, Bartez’s football resume is quite dazzling.

He was the main goalkeeper for the French national team when they won the World Cup in 1998 and the European Championship in 2000. He also participated in the 2006 World Cup, after which he bid farewell to the national team.

His club career was also filled with top honours. He was part of the Marseille team that won its first ever Champions League trophy in 1993 (though the French club’s victory was overshadowed by a match-fixing scandal), two Ligue 1 titles in Marseille, and then two Ligue 1 titles in 2001 Two Premier League titles with Manchester United in 2003 and 2003.

Quirky can be used to describe Bartz’s style of play. In the game, whether it is receiving the ball, defending one-on-one, or defending the air from set-pieces, it will give 100%. He likes to make good saves and has been criticized for his lack of concentration during the game.

Bartez’s performance during his time at Manchester United perfectly exemplifies the above evaluation.

In 2000, Manchester United signed Bartez for £7.8 million, which was a high transfer fee for the goalkeeper position at the time. Barthez is a fan favorite, and his signature saves and one-on-one defenses are well-received.

That year, the Red Devils easily completed the Premier League three consecutive championships, and then Barthez’s “magic” performance began.

Getty/GOAL

In March 2001, Manchester United faced West Ham United in the FA Cup. Barthez and the opposing striker Di Canio were one-on-one. The Frenchman raised his arm to signal offside and gave up the defense. Di Canio easily scored the only goal of the game.

Since then, Bartez’s mistakes have become more and more frequent, which has ruined the team’s many good games in the Champions League, including against Deportivo and Real Madrid.

In the summer of 2003, the unbearable Manchester United signed Tim Howard, the American goalkeeper, and Barthez was sent back to Marseille.

In 2007, Barthes chose to hang up his boots. Playing for Nantes came to an abrupt end in April, when several drunk fans met with a car driven by Bartez outside the stadium, resulting in a fistfight. For Barthes, it was the start of an alternative career.

Bartz’s decision to enter motorsport was not made on a whim. In the 2018 documentary Sport Brothers, he revealed that it was sparked by a conversation he had with former F1 driver Olivier Panis in 1998.

He said: “I’ve always been fascinated by motorsport, even when I’m playing football. It’s always fascinated me. I want to understand what it’s like to be in a car. I have to wait until the end of my career. try.”

“That said, it’s not like football: even if you’re 35, you can still be good, which is my age when I retire.”

Barthez started racing as a racing driver in 2008 and is a regular winner in regional races in France. In 2013 he won the French National GT Championship with Morgan Moullin-Traffort.

He made his first Le Mans race in 2014, finishing 29th overall, and has since competed in three more races.

“I know the track very well, the atmosphere and the spirit there, and I spent three months learning everything I could. It was a passion, an obsession.”

“Like football, the pressure builds up during preparation. When you see the pitch, that feeling comes back.”

Batz’s Instagram has a lot of photos of racing cars and helmets. It also shows that racing is a career he will still love in the short term. If he can keep up the passion and enthusiasm he puts into football, other racers beware.