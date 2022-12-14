Listen to the audio version of the article

An Argentine flag spread out on the asphalt; above, an Albiceleste shirt, a lit candle, and a photo of him, the 10th of a people (indeed, two, the Argentinean and the Neapolitan), of a nation, of the entire history of football.

This is how this profane altar stood yesterday evening in the open space in front of the Lusail Stadium: a tribute to the 10 of then and always (Diego Armando Maradona), a prayer to today’s 10, Lionel Messi, who is now one step away from to sit on that same world throne that Dieguito conquered (with his feet and hands, the English would say…) in 1986 in Mexico, and which La Pulce can now make his own on Sunday, at 4 pm Italian time, in the same stadium.

A “Messianic” expectation

‘Messianic’ expectation (which also contains ‘Mexican’ in itself and then the game is done…), one might say, that of a people and its football prophet. The subway that leads to the stadium is a blue-and-white wave (only occasionally splashed by the Croatian red-and-white-blue), and it’s enough to have a chat with some fans from Buenos Aires and the surrounding area to understand the level of expectation, passion and love. “Are you Italian? We too, like everyone else in Argentina, aren’t we?», a family man smiles at us with whom we cordially jostle for a seat on the subway carriage, as elegant as if it were a late 19th century living room; with him, in fact, his wife and two children just under teenagers. He originally from Bari, she from Florence, another friend of theirs also from the South and who has friends in Rome, to be precise in Ostia.

The voices of the fans

«How many of us Argentines are here in Doha? At least 40 thousand arriving from our country, another 10 thousand at least from the rest of Europe », he tells us, convinced of the goodness of (many) sums and (few) subtractions. A little more chat between supporters and football then – given the fragility of the Argentine economy and the widespread and general crisis – we allow ourselves to ask: “But how much will this trip cost you, including travel, accommodation and tickets for the matches?”; the smile widens and he stretches out as if to ask for human understanding: «For a family like ours we’re around 10,000 dollars in total, if you’re alone maybe you can get half as much. What drives us? The passion, the love. From time to time we have bought tickets from the round of 16 up to tonight, to the semi-final against Croatia, and it was a triumph! But now we’re going back to Buenos Aires…”, but looking at the languid gaze of the two little boys, I know that dad is ready for another madness to treat himself and give them another night of emotions, myths, and (perhaps) triumph, in the sign of two 10s that have enchanted a people, and with the second that now wants – like the first – to amaze the world….

A mature champion

Enchant Leo, between dribbling, pirouettes, simple yet illuminating touches. How far away is the frightened ace who in 2014, in Brazil, only came close to the World Cup, letting Germany blow it away at the end of a World Cup made up of feats, tensions, stress, retching, so much so as to make it at least questionable , on that occasion, his nomination as the best player of the tournament. The one of Qatar2022 is a mature, resolved and resolute champion, who knows at the limit even when to drag, and when instead to be able to let himself be carried away by the rest of the team. And to think that after just a quarter of an hour with the Croatians he had put his hands first behind his left thigh, then on his face, then he had looked towards the bench, towards coach Scaloni, certainly asking for comfort and reassurance, perhaps even replacement. Then he grit his teeth, moved on and it was what it was. But in that precise moment, at least for us Italians, he was transfigured into another 10, one of our dearest and most loved: Roberto Baggio, who enchanted Bulgaria with a brace in the semifinal of USA ’94, before stopping due to a muscle problem similar, and also in his case to his better leg (right). An injury that made the eve of the final against Brazil in Pasadena dramatic, and to say the least Divin Codino’s performance on the pitch was painful and subdued, until the bitter epilogue with the infamous failed final penalty.