From May 1st to 3rd, the Xiamen Workers’ Stadium will be open for free – People’s Livelihood – Southeast Net Xiamen Channel

From May 1st to 3rd, the workers’ gymnasium is open for free

Xiamen Workers’ Cultural Palace’s 2023 “Benefit Month” series of activities will start tomorrow

Xiamen Evening NewsNews (Reporter Wang Dongcheng, Correspondent Wang Dan) Workers’ Gymnasium is open to employees for free during the “May 1st” period; the prices of workers’ sports swimming and fitness cards ushered in the lowest prices throughout the year, allowing employees to get more health with less cost Welfare; badminton, tennis, air volleyball, table tennis and other sports public welfare classes open places to help you exercise more scientifically; the “special purchase” of sporting goods can provide supporting services for employees… Starting tomorrow, the “job benefit workers” that the majority of employees are looking forward to Sports, enjoyment and fitness”—Xiamen Workers’ Cultural Palace’s 2023 “Benefiting the People Month” series of activities is about to begin.

Since 2015, when May comes every year, the Xiamen Workers’ Cultural Palace will launch a series of activities for the “Benefiting Month” to provide employees with fitness and health “gift packages” through the “Benefiting Month”. This is the ninth year so far.

The person in charge of the Municipal Workers’ Cultural Palace said that they insisted on carrying out the “Benefiting the People Month” activities to make the concept of “National Fitness” go deeper and further, help employees maintain health and vitality, and better base themselves on their posts to make contributions and contribute to the high-quality development of Xiamen.

Next, Xiamen Workers’ Cultural Palace will thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, further adhere to the development orientation of “a school and paradise for employees”, adhere to the purpose of “serving the society, serving the grassroots, and serving employees”, and take the advantages of the position as the starting point. Carry out a number of public welfare projects, build, utilize, and maintain good positions to serve employees.

open for free

Workers’ Gymnasium opens for free on May Day

(1) Free opening date: May 1st to 3rd

(2) Open venues for free: all venues of the Workers’ Stadium

(3) Scope of free opening: open to citizens of the whole city

(4) Rules for free sports:

Swimming pool: The online reservation system is adopted, and each session is limited to 350 people.

Arena: The online reservation system is adopted, and one mobile phone number can only reserve one venue per day, and each time is limited to one hour.

Gym: The online reservation system is adopted, and each session is limited to 50 people, and the use is limited to those over 16 years old.

Reservation method: Follow the WeChat official account of “Xiamen Workers’ Stadium”, click “Purchase Card Reservation” – “Purchase Card Reservation Entrance”, select the corresponding venue and venue, and submit the order.

Note: After 0:00 a.m. every day, online reservations can be made to purchase swimming sessions of the day. After 9:00 a.m. the day before, online reservations can be made for arena venues (for example, after 9:00 a.m. on January 1, you can make reservations for January 1 and 2) site).

(5) Free opening hours

Swimming pool: 6:30-9:00 12:00-15:00

15:30-18:30 19:00-22:00 (No entry 30 minutes before the end of each session, the pool is flooded in the first 15 minutes, please leave on time.)

Comprehensive hall (first floor), badminton table tennis hall (fourth floor):

8:00-12:00 14:30-21:30

Tennis court, outdoor basketball court, air volleyball court:

8:00-12:00 14:30-21:00

Gym: 14:30-16:30 16:30-18:30

18:30-21:00

Special offer

Swimming/Fitness Card Enjoy Year-Round Lowest Prices

Activity time: April 28th to May 31st

Swimming 30 times card, the minimum monthly price of Huimin is only 600 yuan.

Swimming annual pass, directly reduced by 1,000 yuan, and the lowest monthly price for Huimin is only 1,800 yuan/year.

Swimming single ticket, Huimin monthly price 28 yuan / time.

Swimming and fitness annual card, directly reduced by 1,500 yuan, and the lowest monthly price for Huimin is only 2,500 yuan/year.

Consulting telephone 2661901

Group lesson discount

Fitness/Swim Training Specials

During Huimin Month, purchase “Group Lesson Enjoyment Card” (1,000 yuan/13 sessions+), “1-to-2 Equipment Development Course” (5,000 yuan/40 sessions, 3,000 yuan/20 sessions), “Fat Loss Training Camp” (1,500 yuan/20 sessions), and an additional swimming monthly card will be presented. limited quantity available.

Sign up for summer swimming training courses, the original price is 1,000 yuan per 14 sessions, and purchases starting from April 28 will give you up to 4 additional sessions of the same course.

How to purchase: Follow the WeChat official account of “Xiamen Workers’ Gymnasium”, click “Purchase Card and Reservation” – “Purchase Card and Reservation Entrance” – “Swimming Pool” – “Reservation” – “Training” – select (corresponding training items) – immediately Make an appointment (read the instructions)-pay (purchase successfully)-add the customer service of Gongti Gym to confirm the class time.

Contact information: 2661906/2661912

Public welfare classroom

Sports Public Welfare Class Registration Call

(1) Badminton, tennis, air volleyball, table tennis, roller skating

(2) Elementary breaststroke, elementary freestyle, advanced breaststroke, advanced freestyle, fighting Sanda, fitness training (boys class on Saturday), fitness training (girls class on Saturday), fitness training (girls class on Sunday), basic fitness training (hands-on training and aerobic training), sports dance, sports warm-up exercises, core shaping training, basic body training, sports rehabilitation practice classes.

The above courses are expected to start in May. Follow the WeChat official account of “Xiamen Workers’ Gymnasium” to obtain registration information in advance.

Gala

“We Workers Have Power” Xiamen City Celebrates

“May 1st” International Labor Day Staff Party

Activity time: 16:00-21:00, April 29, 2023

Location: Xiamen Wuyi Square

(1) Staff fun tour (participation by ticket). The eight major garden projects accompany the employees on a happy holiday. Participate in the “Huimin Month” special purchase activity, and have the opportunity to get admission tickets to the park. For details, please check the tweets on the WeChat public account of “Xiamen Workers’ Cultural Palace”/”Xiamen Workers’ Gymnasium”.

(2) Lantern riddles quiz with prizes for employees, trade union card special discount merchants give benefits (free participation). There are 2,000 original lantern riddles for citizens to participate in, and each guessed riddle can be exchanged for a small prize.

(3) 19:30-20:40 Celebrating May 1 International Labor Day cultural performance (free participation).