Roberto Peia is a character who has made the bicycle his reason for living. Born as a journalist, for the press, TV and the web, he has gradually changed by focusing on two wheels. He founded the first bike messenger company in Milan to distribute packages in the city and then created UpCycle Cafè, a bike café created to spread the culture of cycling in the city.

Now that he has been retired for a few days, he has decided to use two wheels to bring solidarity to countries that need it for the future. In short, given that he just can’t stay with his hands, or rather, with his feet stretched out on the sofa, he has chosen to take a solo and self-sufficient trip from Milan to Sierra Leone: 6,500 kilometers and change of pedaling to give “Visibility to those in Africa who work for others”, as he explains on the website dedicated to the company.

Because it is an out-of-the-ordinary enterprise, winding from San Donato Milanese on the Ligurian Riviera and then continuing to France and Spain to move to Africa, along the entire Atlantic coast, from Morocco to Freetown, through Mauritania, Senegal and Guinea Conakry.

But, once he arrives at his destination, he certainly does not intend to leave his bicycle, a Cinelli Hobootleg Interrail, to rest for too long. In Freetown he will visit the first CUAMM-Doctors for Africa hospital, continuing for a loop of a thousand kilometers to visit the other five hospitals of the association of doctors: “I will tell the people who work for this association, their problems and I therefore hope to give them visibility and that you open your wallet or make your credit card shine, ”he explains.

Peia’s challenge is for a good purpose. The objective is in fact to bring to their destination the funds raised in favor of CUAMM, Senegol, an association that uses sport as a basis for socialization and redemption, and World Bycicle Relief, a project already supported by the UpCycle Cafè for the supply of bicycles. to those who need it as a means of transport and work in Africa.