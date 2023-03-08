101 stars sang, led by Wei Wei

Wei Wei: I miss the “Three Fresh Soup” on the streets of Hangzhou the most

“From now to the future, go beyond the limit again to let the dream bloom; from now to the future, run forward without giving up until the future…”

On March 7th, when the countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Games was 200 days+, the official theme promotion song “From Now to the Future” of the Hangzhou Asian Games was officially released. The song was mainly composed by the young musician Naiwan (Zhao Xinyue), led by the famous singer Wei Wei, and gathered more than a hundred athletes and performers from home and abroad to perform together.

Wei Wei, who has a close relationship with Hangzhou

The “Three Delicious Soups” I miss the most in small restaurants on the streets of Hangzhou

The official theme promotion song of the Hangzhou Asian Games released this time, the singing lineup can be called a gathering of stars, not only Wu Dajing, Wu Jingyu, Xue Ming, Xiao Ruoteng, Gong Li and other athletes, but also dozens of charismatic and talented people from home and abroad. Creative singers, such as Pinguan, Zhou Shen, Ai Re, etc., lead the performance of Wei Wei, a famous singer who has sung for the Beijing Asian Games and Guangzhou Asian Games.

“It’s a great honor for me to receive this honor and participate in singing with my old and new colleagues!” Wei Wei, who sang for the third time in the Asian Games, said that he has a lot of connections with Hangzhou. In 1984, the 21-year-old Wei Wei toured with the group for the first time, at the Hangzhou Gymnasium. At that time, Wei Wei’s solo show was enthusiastically encouraged by the audience, which moved her very much, and she is still unforgettable: “At that time, I was not well-known all over the country. Unfortunately, I was accompanied by a live band at that time, so I couldn’t add songs temporarily.” Wei Wei said that he was very happy. I like the pleasant scenery and delicious food of the hotel by the West Lake. I have recuperated and recuperated there with many colleagues, but I miss the “three delicacies soup” in the street restaurant in Hangzhou most, which can be called “delicious in the world“.

singer wei wei

In the 1990 Beijing Asian Games, Wei Wei sang for the Asian Games for the first time, and sang “Asian Heroes” with Liu Huan. “It was the first time that China hosted the Asian Games. My morale was high like the people of the whole country, and my heart was surging!” In 2010, Guangzhou For the Asian Games, Wei Wei sang the Asian Games for the second time, standing on the elevated stage of the Guangzhou Stadium and singing the theme song of the opening ceremony.

Wei Wei said: “From the first singing of “Asian Heroes” to the opening of “From Now to the Future”, I am deeply honored to deliver blessings to Hangzhou Asia with my peers. My life has been accompanied by the Asian Games in our country again and again. The joy and emotion in my heart, I hope to share more with you through music and singing.”

The songwriters are post-95 young musicians

Naiwan hopes to breathe life into this song

The song “From Now to the Future” comes from the global collection of Hangzhou Asian Games songs. After multiple links such as song selection, in-depth polishing, audition and audition, it was finally presented to the public. The whole song is brisk, lively, bright and full of rhythm. The lyrics revolve around “dream”, “unity”, “faith” and “love”. The core idea is the title of the song “from now to the future”.

The songwriter Nai Wan is a post-95 musician. “I am looking forward to learning that Hangzhou is the host city of the Asian Games.” Naiwan said, “Hangzhou in my impression is full of modernization, technology, and informationization, so I quickly decided to use the theme of ‘together for a better future’.” The direction of the future’ to create this song. I hope that through this song, I can show the world the beautiful appearance of the Asian Games in Hangzhou.”