“In attack I have serious problems, there isn’t one who plays in the starting lineup”. Roberto Mancini raises the alarm ahead of the first qualifying matches for Euro 2024 against England (on 23 March) and Malta (on 26 March). In an interview granted to The messengerthe blue coach was clear: “Immobile and ko, Raspadori in maybe. We have some big questions. Almost all central forwards have played very few minutes in recent months. We don’t have one who is a starter, except for Gnonto, who is employed a little longer at Leeds and can act as a centre-forward. But otherwise, we are in bad shape: pure Scamacca is back from an injury, Belotti plays little“.

Andrea Compagno (web)

“Comrade? I’ve been following him for two years”

The offensive departments of the top teams in Serie A they have no Italian forwards. Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia in Napoli, Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez in Inter, Dybala and Abraham in Roma, Giroud and Leao in Milan and also Di Maria and Vlahovic in Juve. The list of “callables” is very short and Mancini fishing in Romania. His name for the blue attack is Andrew Companion, from Palermo born in 1996, who plays in the Fotbal Club FCSB (formerly Steaua Bucharest). He used to play for Nuorese and Tre Fiori in San Marino with which he made his debut in the Europa League (preliminary rounds), now the pre-call-up for the national team. “I’ve been following him for two years, but he always plays and even scores goals“Mancini said.

Kean and Zaniolo, but also Insigne and Bernardeschi

The other alternatives for the attack are Moise Kean and Nicolo Zaniolo. For the black and white, fresh from disqualification in the championship but redeemed by Juve, there is the positive opinion of “Mancio”. “He plays in a role where we are lacking. He is young, the hope is that he will improve“, said the coach of the national team. And on Nicolò Zaniolo, who flew to Turkey after the controversial divorce with Roma; the coach said: “When he asked for my opinion, I also told him to go to Galatasaray, I hope you play because it’s important to us. Going to Turkey was the only possibility”. Open door of the national team also for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschinow in Canada.