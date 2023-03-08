Home Sports From Nuorese to the national team: Compagno’s tale
Sports

From Nuorese to the national team: Compagno’s tale

by admin
From Nuorese to the national team: Compagno’s tale

“In attack I have serious problems, there isn’t one who plays in the starting lineup”. Roberto Mancini raises the alarm ahead of the first qualifying matches for Euro 2024 against England (on 23 March) and Malta (on 26 March). In an interview granted to The messengerthe blue coach was clear: “Immobile and ko, Raspadori in maybe. We have some big questions. Almost all central forwards have played very few minutes in recent months. We don’t have one who is a starter, except for Gnonto, who is employed a little longer at Leeds and can act as a centre-forward. But otherwise, we are in bad shape: pure Scamacca is back from an injury, Belotti plays little“.

Andrea Compagno (web)

“Comrade? I’ve been following him for two years”

The offensive departments of the top teams in Serie A they have no Italian forwards. Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia in Napoli, Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez in Inter, Dybala and Abraham in Roma, Giroud and Leao in Milan and also Di Maria and Vlahovic in Juve. The list of “callables” is very short and Mancini fishing in Romania. His name for the blue attack is Andrew Companion, from Palermo born in 1996, who plays in the Fotbal Club FCSB (formerly Steaua Bucharest). He used to play for Nuorese and Tre Fiori in San Marino with which he made his debut in the Europa League (preliminary rounds), now the pre-call-up for the national team. “I’ve been following him for two years, but he always plays and even scores goals“Mancini said.

See also  Wimbledon roundup: Djokovic reaches the final, Zhang Shuai is one step away from the women's doubles trophy

Kean and Zaniolo, but also Insigne and Bernardeschi

The other alternatives for the attack are Moise Kean and Nicolo Zaniolo. For the black and white, fresh from disqualification in the championship but redeemed by Juve, there is the positive opinion of “Mancio”. “He plays in a role where we are lacking. He is young, the hope is that he will improve“, said the coach of the national team. And on Nicolò Zaniolo, who flew to Turkey after the controversial divorce with Roma; the coach said: “When he asked for my opinion, I also told him to go to Galatasaray, I hope you play because it’s important to us. Going to Turkey was the only possibility”. Open door of the national team also for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschinow in Canada.

You may also like

You are not a rapper, you are an...

50+1 rule: DFL approves proposal for the Federal...

Saint Maximin not convincing? Inter on a former...

How to reach your goal

Gary Lineker: Nazi comparison – Heavy criticism of...

F1, Vasseur: “Ferrari is not a wrong car”....

BBC slams presenter Gary Lineker for comparing asylum...

Barletta-Casarano: the executioner is who mourns the dead

From the people, they write their duties to...

The Lega Pro and Sportradar AG Integrity Tour...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy