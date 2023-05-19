Home » From Parma Calcio 100 thousand euros to “Aid for Emilia-Romagna” – Calcio
by admin
(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 19 – Parma Calcio “expresses full solidarity with all the families affected by the flood that hit our region and announces that it will donate 100 thousand euros to the fundraising ‘Aid for Emilia Romagna’. Come on Emilia Romagna, let’s get back up together!” (HANDLE).

