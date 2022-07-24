PAVIA

Less than a week before the meeting, scheduled for the morning of Thursday 28 July at Fortunati, Pavia presents the new technical staff. “It is a group of trained people, all strictly from Pavia, to consolidate the bond with the city and with the blue colors”, underlines Mr. Maurizio Tassi. Deputy of the new coach will be Andrea Peluso (in the last season assistant in the first team and coach of the regional Juniores for part of the championship), the goalkeeper coach Danilo Parlarmi (a past in the blue youth teams at the time of coach Torresani, fresh from the experience at ‘Union Calcio Basso Pavese in Promotion); a return is that of Fabio Dibois, who worked in the youth sector of Pavia and then with Benny Carbone at Valle d’Aosta in Serie D, and again in fourth series at Fanfulla with Alexandro Dossena. Finally, the physiotherapist Andrea Trentonzi.

The staff is planning the work for the two intense weeks of preparation of an already largely renewed blue group and to which other players will be added in the coming days to complete the staff, especially in the offensive sector (where at least two pawns are needed to support Garcia) . The first friendly exit is confirmed for August 6 against Fanfulla, Lodi’s D-series team, with kick-off at 17.30: it remains to be defined (based on the conditions of the pitch) if the test will be held at Fortunati, or at the Frigirola field in via Scarenzio, the summer headquarters of the Italian team, after the first training session at the stadium open to fans, on the morning of July 28 (meeting at 9, players on the field from 10).

There is also expectation for the composition of the groups which should be made official on August 4 by the Lombardy Regional Committee of the NLD. –

Enrico Venni