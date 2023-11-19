From playing with Messi in the Argentine National Team to driving an Uber

Soccer and sports often have stories with unexpected plot twists, and the tale of Argentine right back Jose Luis Gomez is no exception. After a promising start with Argentina in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and a call up to the senior team alongside Lionel Messi, Gomez’s career has taken a downturn.

Following his debut with the Albiceleste in 2017, Gomez suffered a devastating knee injury during training, causing him to miss out on the 2018 World Cup and leading to a period of career intermittency. Now, according to reports from the Olé newspaper, Gomez is working as an Uber driver to make ends meet.

“We have always been a humble family. El Negrito helps us. After training, he goes out to work with the car in the afternoon. Sometimes, more at night,” said Jose Luis Gomez Sr. in an interview with Olé. Despite his son’s professional setback, Gomez Sr. remains hopeful that an offer will come along to reignite his son’s passion for the game.

Gomez was once hailed as the future right back for Argentina, with rumors even circulating that Barcelona was keeping an eye on him. However, after struggling with injuries and personal issues, his career has taken a downward turn. After returning to Racing in 2022, Gomez has not been called up for the first team or the reserve, leaving him in a state of limbo as he awaits a new opportunity to continue his career.

At 30 years old, Gomez is hoping for a chance to reignite his career and get back to doing what he loves best. His last appearance in the First Division was in the South American Cup 2021, where his former team Lanus suffered a 2-1 defeat against Gremio. Despite the setbacks, Gomez remains determined to continue his professional soccer journey.