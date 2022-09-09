In the past, he was the champion of the Shaanxi Sanda Team, and he has won the National Games, National Wushu Sanda Championships, Asian Wushu Championships, International Wushu Fighting King Competition, Beijing Wubo Games, China Real Kungfu Wushu Sanda Competition and other domestic and foreign competitions. Now, he is the new gold medal coach of the Shaanxi Sanda team. In the recently concluded National Wushu Sanda Championship, Xu Jiaheng, the head coach of the Shaanxi Wushu Sanda team, continued to write and took the responsibility. After only 21 months of coaching, he led the team to win the championship.

After 21 months of coaching, the disciples reached the championship podium

“This is the first national championship that a team member has won since I coached for 21 months. This gold medal is a great encouragement for me, and it is a full affirmation of my coaching work. The coaches are more confident!” Xu Jiaheng was moved when he saw Xue Yilong, his disciple standing on the podium of the men’s 90kg champion in the Luohe Division of the National Wushu Sanda Championships.

This year’s National Wushu Sanda Championship is divided into two divisions, Chongqing and Luohe. The Luohe division is mainly for men’s 8 levels of competition. It was held from August 24th to 28th. A total of 36 teams and 224 athletes from across the country participated. It can be said to be the largest and highest-level domestic Sanda top event after the 14th National Games. “After last year’s National Games, our Shaanxi Wushu Sanda team entered a new cycle of alternation of old and new. Although it can’t be said that the old and new players will not meet, the growth of young players does take time and tempering. Xue Yilong is 27 years old this year, and he is relatively experienced in competitions in the team. The rich backbone has also won the silver medal in the 80kg class at the National Championships. In this competition, whether it is an upgrade to participate in the competition, or our coaching staff, the pressure is actually not small.” Xu Jiaheng said “pressure”, mainly A glorious tradition maintained by the Wushu Sanda Team from Shaanxi Province-the champion is awarded every year. “Whether it’s a national championship, a national championship, or a National Games game, our players will win gold medals every year, so this year we also really want to keep that record,” Xu Jiaheng explained.

To maintain a glorious tradition, it is necessary to go the extra mile. During the preparation period, Xu Jiaheng and his colleagues on the coaching staff worked out careful training opportunities for the players. In addition, they also conducted a lot of analysis and targeted preparations for each opponent they might encounter. On the field, the 14 players who went to Luohe showed what they usually trained for, especially Xue Yilong, who had the strength to win the championship. With a big score of 2:0, he defeated the strong Hunan team players and stood on the podium of the national championship. “I am very excited to see the team win the championship, even happier than when I won the championship!” In Xu Jiaheng’s view, Xue Yilong’s victory was not easy, and this gold medal was also a great encouragement to the whole team. In fact, in the competition in the Chongqing Division in July this year, 5 of the 9 players of the Shaanxi team got tickets for the national championship in the second half of the year, and this time in Luohe, 5 players also successfully entered the national championship. In the championship, they are Xue Yilong, Fan Gaofei, Zhao Lele, Gu Kang and Meng Fanyu.

The 34-year-old gold medal coach has a dream and a responsibility

Xu Jiaheng, who was born in 1988, is not too old, but he has rich experience. He started to practice martial arts at the age of 10. At the age of 15, he was selected into the provincial team by Zhang Genxue, who was the head coach of the Shaanxi Sanda team at the time. “At that time, I came to Xi’an from Peixian, Jiangsu, my hometown, and I was not worried because I was full of hope for the future. In order to meet my expectations, my teachers and brothers are also very kind to me, and I naturally regard Shaanxi as my ‘second hometown’.” After three years of hard training, 18-year-old Xu Jiaheng began to make a name for himself on the field. He won the championship in the championship and the first Beijing martial arts games, and won honor for the elders of Sanqin.

The “highlight moment” belonging to Xu Jiaheng appeared in the men’s 90kg final of the Wushu Sanda competition at the 13th National Games in 2017. Facing Sichuan star You Xiong, Xu Jiaheng, who played with an injury, only 2 seconds into the competition. Killing skills” high whip leg knocked out his opponent and won the gold medal of the National Games. At the same time, he also created the fastest KO record in the history of the Chinese Sanda National Games. “In my 20-year athlete career, I have won a total of nine national championships, one Asian championship and two world championships, and the National Games gold medal in the 13th National Games made me a ‘gold medalist’. A childhood dream of a slam’ player.”

In November 2020, Xu Jiaheng, who had been choosing between “fight again” and “pick up the pointer” for a long time, finally chose the latter and became an executive coach of the Sanda team in Shaanxi Province, “I very much hope to continue. Contributing to Shaanxi Sports and Shaanxi Wushu, for me, a brand new dream is to train gold medal players as a coach!” If you have a dream, go after it. Xu Jiaheng, who is good at learning, began to teach while humbly asking for advice and making up for the theory. Knowledge and delving into the most advanced training methods. “Last year, I led the team to prepare for the ‘National Games at my doorstep’, which helped me a lot. In addition to the basic concept of being strict and difficult and starting from actual combat, scientific training plans, differentiated training arrangements and pre-competition training Seeing the players’ condition getting better and better, I have more confidence in coaching.” In the end, in the final of the 14th National Games, the Shaanxi men’s team led by Xu Jiaheng won the Wushu Sanda The fifth place in the men’s team achieved a historic breakthrough in the men’s team project. After the 14th National Games, Xu Jiaheng not only became the coach of the national Sanda team through competition, but was also appointed as the head coach of the Shaanxi Sanda team in November last year.

Xu Jiaheng, who has already settled down in Xi’an, often says to his friends, “Shaanxi has cultivated and accomplished me. All I can do is to be grateful and rewarded.” , still dedicated to his work and love his post, and did not dare to slack off. He said: “Life and competitive sports have the characteristic of ‘if you don’t advance, you will retreat’. To cultivate more champion players for Shaanxi is what I will work hard for next. goals to strive for.”

Text/Video All-media reporter Jin Pengtu of Xi’an Press/Provided by Shaanxi Wushu Association