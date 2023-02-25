Home Sports From Sarri’s insults to Mancini to Cassano’s words in freedom: the wrong relationship between Italy’s football and homosexuality – Calcio
by admin
While Jakub Jankto with his coming out he takes a counterattack towards the future and dribbling fears and prejudices brings with him a large part of the world of football; here in Italy we are still checking the great taboo of homosexuality in the Var and – one might say – the offside in which we have been wrapped up for some time is automatic. The wink, the elbow do, the treacherous and rotten allusion triumphs, the homophobia in the corners, the machismo on sale in the locker room, the pissi-pissi of those who look at life through the keyhole.

