MILANO – “I would like to thank ‘United Onlus’ for the extraordinary support given on the occasion of the charity evening “United for Ukraine”. The funds raised will make it possible to rebuild the stadium in Irpin, in my tormented country. I am happy and grateful. I also thank Giorgio Armani for his closeness and continuous support, AC Milan always by our side, Serie A with all its clubs who, on the occasion of the evening in Milan, with their sensitivity and generosity, were instrumental in achieving this important goal. With these words Andriy Shevchenko wanted to thank ‘United Onlus’ for the great success of ‘United for Ukraine’, the charity evening held in Milan on 20 February in the elegant setting of the Excelsior Hotel Gallia. The event involved the world of sport, entrepreneurship and institutions for a fundraising initiative in support of the Ukrainian people.

During the evening Andriy Shevchenko brought a video contribution from President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to raise general awareness as well as thanks to the Serie A teams, Armani and the initiative, together with a flag of Ukraine, signed by the president himself, which was delivered to Lega Serie A, represented by the Chief Executive Officer Luigi De Siervo. The Presidents of the Serie A teams present decided to bear the costs relating to the reconstruction of the football stadium in the Ukrainian city of Irpin which was completely destroyed in the conflict.

The charity evening was attended by various representatives of the world of football including: the General Director of the AIC Gianni Grazioli, the President of Cagliari Tommaso Giulini, the Sporting Director of Inter Piero Ausilio, the President of Juventus Gianluca Ferrero with the CFO Francesco Calvo, the Lazio Sporting Director Igli Tare, the Milan Sporting Director Frederic Massara, the Honorary President of Monza Paolo Berlusconi together with the Vice President and Chief Executive Officer Adriano Galliani, the Parma Sporting Director Mauro Pederzoli, the Roma CEO Pietro Berardi, the President of Salernitana Danilo Iervolino with the CEO Maurizio Milan, the President of Spezia Philip Platek, the President of Hellas Verona Maurizio Setti. Great adhesion also from the world of business and politics with the participation of the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè, the Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs Maria Tripodi, the President of the Lombardy Region Attilio Fontana and the Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala. Even Giorgio Armani, always close to the cause of Ukraine and represented for the occasion by the president of Olimpia Milano Leo Dell’Orco, made a great and decisive contribution to the event and fundraising.

United Onlus