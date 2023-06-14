from slender bomber jacket to colossus – breaking latest news

Of Salvatore Riggio

Manchester City fans, immediately after the triumph against Inter, drunk with joy for the Treble (Premier, Fa Cup and Champions), were shocked to see how much their favorite has changed in just two months

In just two months it was devastating, indeed impressive, the physical growth of Erling Haalandthe Manchester City striker fresh from victory in the Champions League final against Inter on June 10 in Istanbul.

During the Citizens celebrations, the Norwegian showed off his statuesque, Viking-like physique. And the Manchester City fans, drunk with joy for the Treble (Premier, Fa Cup and indeed Champions), were shocked to see how much their favorite has changed in just two months, comparing the photos of the celebrations to a photo of him thin next to Noel Gallagher. Image, the latter, taken at the Etihad in April. Haaland posed next to the Oasis star in the Manchester City dressing room after helping his side to a 4-1 win against title rivals Arsenal Premier. The 22-year-old goalscoring machine appears to have ballooned significantly since then, although some Citizens supporters on social media say the image of the celebration has been altered.

However Acerbi, Inter defender, noticed the difference between Haaland before and after: I found him twice as much as he was when I challenged him at the time of Dortmund. a great striker but with teamwork we managed to stop him, these are his words after the Champions League final that his Inter lost against City. If there’s someone who doubts, there’s also someone who claims it’s all true and the result of work that Haaland does at the gym: Become a monster next season, wrote a user. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola – beyond the physique – enjoys his striker, author of 52 goals in 53 games. He scored in all competitions, earning City their first Treble in England since Sir Alex Ferguson’s triumph with Manchester United in 1999. The striker can now concentrate on Norway’s Euro 2024 qualifiers: next game against Scotland on Saturday 17 June. See also 2023 March Madness: Furman's miraculous upset, more viral moments