From the Alps to the new twenty-one. I have an ambition to be number one, Stejskal doesn’t hide

“It’s nice to be at the first meeting right away. Nothing escapes me and I can build my position from the beginning,” says Stejskal happily in the team hotel of twenty-one in the center of Zlín.

The new team has only been coming together since Monday and already has its first test match on Thursday: who will be the number one goalkeeper? In addition to Stejskal, Lukáš Horníček, a substitute from Braga in Portugal, and the famous player Matyáš Vágner, who regularly catches on loan in the second division Vlašimi, are available.

Stejskal has also had a lot of work since the start of the season, he hasn’t missed a single minute in the Austrian league. After all, that’s exactly why he went to Tirol, after five years in Salzburg he needed a change. At Red Bull, he improved in the renowned youth academy, last year he captured the final of the prestigious Youth League and gained experience in the second division Liefering. However, he did not participate in a single sharp match in Salzburg’s A team.

“It was mentally difficult for me, on the other hand, all the boys who go to top clubs will experience difficult times,” he explained calmly. “Last autumn I was number three or four, but in the spring I was already number two and I had the promise that if we won the title soon, I could jump in goal. But the fight for the title ended up being a bit longer and in the last round the coach didn’t want to change anything. I was disappointed and, after all these years, a bit overwhelmed, but I owe a lot to Salzburg.”

When he received an offer from Tirol in the summer, he did not hesitate for long. And not only because he could stay in the beautiful Alps. “I nodded the other day. I was attracted by two things: the first league and a real chance to become number one,” he says enthusiastically. Czech assistant Martin Švejnoha, former defender of Pilsen, Brno and Slovácko, is a bonus in Tirol. “It’s nice that I can talk to someone in Czech. I was in Salzburg for the first three years with striker Tonda Svoboda and then I was there alone for two years,” recalls Stejskal.

If you don’t follow football Tirol, know that they are based in small Wattens, where less than eight thousand people live. “Calm, nice people and no stress like in big cities,” describes Stejskal. The team trains in Wattens and travels to Innsbruck for matches, which is less than 20 minutes away.

Tirol is not shining in the new season yet, it has not won even one of the six league games and is second to last. “There are five or six new guys playing in the starting line-up and it’s still settling in. We have to pick ourselves up, otherwise it will be even more difficult,” emphasizes Stejskal.

He can forget about the meeting of the twenty-one, which starts a new cycle: on Thursday the preparation with Slovakia and next Tuesday the prologue of the EURO qualification in Iceland. “The last two years we managed to advance to the European Championship, which should also be our goal. In addition, the EURO will be played in Slovakia and a lot of fans could come,” reflects Stejskal.

At Lvíčat, he reunited with coach Petr Kouba, goalkeeper of the European vice-champions in 1996. Stjeskal said he doesn’t remember the 2002 silver campaign in England, but… “I met Mr. Kouba once in the last U21 cycle and he was in charge of me in previous youth national teams. He has a lot of experience and is able to prepare us well for matches,” praises Stejskal.

Will he be the one Kouba makes number one? “I’ll let myself be surprised,” he says calmly. “I have known Lukáš Horníček for a long time, this is the first time I have met Matyáš Vágner. All three of us are quality goalkeepers, but of course I have the ambition to be number one.”