Original title: From the arena to the sports park, the “40-year-old” Shanghai Swimming Pool starts again

It hosted the Fifth National Games in 1983, the International Diving Invitational in 1984, and the Fourth World Cup in 1985… The Shanghai Swimming Pool, which is familiar to Shanghai citizens, has taken on a new look. Aquatic Center”. This 40-year-old museum reopened on the 2nd and will become a “water park” for Shanghai citizens.

In 1983, the Shanghai Natatorium, as the largest warm-water swimming pool in China at that time, officially debuted when the Fifth National Games was held. There are still many memories of famous Shanghai players preserved here. Olympic champions Wu Minxia, ​​Huo Liang, and Chen Yuxi all started their careers here.

Walking into the newly renovated and upgraded Shanghai Swimming Pool, the interior decoration and lighting create a sports atmosphere intertwined with many marine elements. After the reconstruction, the Shanghai Swimming Center removed the stands, upgraded the hardware facilities, and focused on building a citizen fitness swimming pool and a professional training place for teenagers.

The renovated venue has a construction area of ​​15,800 square meters, with 4 floors and 4 swimming pools. “The environment is bright and the water temperature is very comfortable!” Ms. Gu, a Shanghai citizen, spoke highly of the new building. According to reports, the water quality of the upgraded Shanghai Swimming Pool has reached the swimming water quality standard for international competitions.

“We are now equipped with two lifeguard team leaders and 22 lifeguards to ensure the safety of citizens.” Xia Jie, deputy general manager of Jiushi Sports Center Company, introduced.

It is reported that in order to provide more choices for “where to go for fitness”, Shanghai plans to build 30 community citizen fitness centers this year, build and renovate 80 citizen fitness trails, 600 citizen educational fitness centers, 80 citizen fitness stations, and Sports field 150 pieces. (Xu Dongyuan)