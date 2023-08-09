First Observation | From the Closing of the Universiade and the National Fitness Day

On August 8, the Chengdu Universiade came to a close, coinciding with National Fitness Day. This alignment highlights the importance of both competitive sports and mass sports in the pursuit of a healthier and more active nation.

In 2009, the State Council designated August 8 as National Fitness Day, in honor of the opening day of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. This decision symbolizes the inseparable connection between competitive sports and mass sports.

General Secretary Xi Jinping has emphasized the need to extensively carry out national fitness activities and promote the development of both mass sports and competitive sports. He believes that the two aspects complement each other and are essential for building a sports power.

The recently concluded Chengdu Universiade exemplifies this principle. With its focus on benefiting the public and sharing the competition, the Universiade not only attracted spectators but also inspired enthusiasm for physical fitness and sports enjoyment. The sports legacy and resources left behind by the event will continue to benefit the public for years to come.

Secretary Xi Jinping has repeatedly emphasized that the foundation of a sports power lies in mass sports. As the country prepares for the Beijing Winter Olympics, he has stressed the importance of allowing more people to participate in ice and snow sports. By promoting winter sports to the general population, China aims to engage 300 million people in these activities.

National fitness is not only crucial for building a sports power but also an integral part of achieving a healthy China. It serves as a powerful tool for promoting the health and well-being of the entire population. In line with this, the government aims to establish a national fitness public service system compatible with a socialist modern country by 2035.

Secretary Xi Jinping has always prioritized the health and well-being of the people. He has dedicated himself to improving fitness and health services, both physically and mentally, to ensure a better quality of life for all. Building a sports power and a healthy China are essential goals for building a socialist modern country.

During his visit to the preparations for the Beijing Winter Olympics, Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that the transition from a sports power to a healthy China is a continuous line connecting people’s health, physical fitness, and happiness. This holistic approach to well-being is central to achieving comprehensive well-off and comprehensive modernization.

The integration of national fitness and national health is a key focus for Secretary Xi Jinping. By promoting the importance of sports and fitness, he aims to strengthen the foundation for the nation’s health and cultivate self-confidence and self-reliance.

In his welcome speech at the opening ceremony of the Chengdu Universiade, Secretary Xi Jinping invited everyone to experience and embrace the various aspects of Chinese-style modernization. This invitation reflects the commitment to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle for all.

As China continues to strive for sports power and a healthy nation, the Chinese-style modern movement remains vibrant and full of vigor. The combination of competitive sports and mass sports is at the heart of this endeavor, as China works towards achieving its goals of becoming a sports power and a healthier nation.

