From the criticized reinforcement by the hero. If he couldn’t do it, he would probably end up in Sparta, says the former representative

Before the season, he came as a player who was supposed to be the driving force of the Spartan team. However, the Australian representative Awer Mabil did not convince and in the regular season it was enough to play only eleven duels, while exclusively jumping in as a substitute. However, he saved his team in Sunday’s important duel at Slovan Liberec, converted both penalty kicks at the end of the thrilling match and played a large part in Sparta’s 3:1 win. “For me, he’s a fighter,” Jiří Jarošík, former player of Sparta Prague, smiles in the football program Přímák.

