Getting on your bike and following the characteristic cycling routes of Saxony as well as the Elbe cycle path is one of the most rewarding and engaging ways to explore the region of Dresden and Leipzig.

From the Elbe cycle path to other cycling routes in Saxony

As in few other regions of Germany, Saxony manages to combine an active holiday with cultural, historical and naturalistic discovery. Furthermore, the cycle paths are well connected to each other from north to south, guaranteeing cycle tourists variety in exploration and excellent mobility between the different regions.

Leipzig’s New Lake District cycle path

The cycle path that crosses the Leipzig’s New Lake District it amazes because it allows you to immerse yourself, a stone’s throw from the city, in an idyllic turquoise blue paradise with beautiful beaches, houseboats, hotel complexes and marinas. Only a huge museum coal excavator and the Vineta floating church on Lake Störmthal are reminiscent of the former lignite mines of the industrial age. Over the years this area south of Leipzig has been revitalized and designed to offer a diverse environment for wellness, sport and leisure.

The route in the rural idyll on the Neuseenland cycle path it is signposted and can start at several points as it is a circular ride of around 100km. If you are coming from the city centre, riding the Leipzig green ring, stop at Markkleeberg and then continue in the direction of Lake Cospuden and Lake Zwenkau. Worth seeing there are many destinations and also cultural attractions, such as the old town of Borna with the converted Emmaus church, the ancient Wiprechtsburg and the baroque castle of Wiederau; as well as beaches, aquatic centers and the Belantis amusement park.

Obstland Route, the fruit road in the Free State of Saxony

Fruit trees as far as the eye can see are the hallmark of the Obstland Route in the Leipzig region. On 67 kilometers of track, this circular circuit leads mainly by road through the largest fruit growing area in the Free State of Saxony. It is worth stopping to visit the variety of plantations and experience the tradition of fruit growing, from harvest to bottle. Worth seeing along the way are the Buch monastery in Leisnig, the small agricultural shops in Ablass and Dürrweitzschen.

Cycling along the German-Polish border

To discover the wonders of north-eastern Saxony, a unique way is to cycle on the Oder-Neiße cycle path which runs along the course of the river of the same name up to the Baltic Sea. The starting point of the cycle path is the source of the Neiße in the mountains of the Jizera Mountains in the Czech Republic.

The region that will open up before your eyes with its incredible variety of cultural, architectural and scenic attractions is Upper Lusatia. Cycle to the ancient cities of Zittau, Görlitz and Bad Muskau, cross the Unesco World Heritage Pückler Park and discover many other places.

The frog cycle path in Upper Lusatia

Another attraction of Upper Lusatia is the cycle path of the frogs, so called because the cyclists hear the hum of the loud croaking of the frogs, especially during the mating season. The whole area of ​​Upper Lusatia characterized by heaths, dune forests, marshes and ponds is a real paradise not only for frogs. UNESCO has placed this territory under its protection, assigning it the title of biosphere reserve. The circular path, which can also be traveled by bike, crosses it for 264 km: to the north opens the area of ​​the Lusatia lakes, to the east on the route is Bad Muskau with its park (also a UNESCO site), and in between discover the Kromlau Rhododendron Park. This fascinating contrast between wilderness and man-made nature is a must-savour.

Musikantenradweg, the musicians’ cycle path in Vogtland

In the Vogtland, cyclists will discover a sky full of violins along the Musikantenradweg. The cycle path, marked by the symbol of a guitar-shaped bridge, leads through over 300 years of history of musical instruments. Close to the border with Bohemia, Bavaria and Thuringia, the thematic cycle path connects the beauties of the so-called Musikwinkel for 115 kilometers, the music triangle in Saxony, where skilled masters have been making precious musical instruments for 350 years. Against the backdrop of a picturesque mountain landscape, the cycle path takes you to visit the shops of the main manufacturers of brass and wooden musical instruments, through exhibitions and museums of local crafts.

