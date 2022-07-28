Under the Furka Pass, at 2,350 meters high, a glacier tongue generates the Rhone, which flows south and after having wet Lyon, Arles and Avignon flows into the Camargue on the French Mediterranean coast. Not far from there there is also the source of the Ticino, which carries its waters to the Adriatic, flowing into the Po.

The Eldorado of two wheels

Along these great natural waterways, the Swiss have built excellent cycle routes, which are internationally established as a quality standard for the sector. Number one is the Rhône Cycle Route (Eurovelo 17 in the EU classification). Number two, on the other hand, is the Ciclovia del Reno.

On the whole dense network of cycle paths of the Swiss Confederation, the signage is almost perfect. Just as the website is perfect on which it is possible to find all useful information in multiple languages, including Italian: from the description of the itinerary to the reliable and updated GPS tracks. In short, an Eldorado for the Italian cycle traveler, used to feeling abandoned to himself.

In view of these advantages, however, a warning must be made: for those who come from Italy and pay in euros everything in Switzerland (hotels, restaurants, transport) is really very, very expensive.

The fatigue-cutting shortcut

Those who want to spare themselves the effort of the thousand meters of altitude difference from Andermatt to Furka can opt for a bus that goes up from the village to the pass twice a day. From Andermatt to the mouth of the Camargue, the cycle route is 950 kilometers long, of which just over 350 in Switzerland and the rest in France.