The sprint race did not go well for Jonáš Mareček, his performance and 76th place was not even enough to advance to tomorrow’s fighter. Nevertheless, fans enthusiastically called and waved at him as he left the finish area, he handed out autographs. No one was closer to the Vysočina Arena from his home than the twenty-two-year-old biathlete, who also talked about his home environment in the following video.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook