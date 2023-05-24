From the Olympics to the cocaine laboratory at home. History

From the semifinals of the 200 meters in the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games to conviction for hosting a cocaine lab in his home. The story of the Irish sprinter Leon Reid it looks amazing. He took part in the Japanese Olympics and then ended up in the middle of a drug investigation concluded in 2022 with his conviction (with suspended sentence). Reid has always maintained that he is innocent and has lent his apartment to an “old friend” that would have turned it into a laboratory for the production of crack-cocaine.

He was arrested in May 2020, but while awaiting trial he was able to train and participate in the Olympic Games. “In my whole life I’ve always tried to stay away from drugs and to have ended up in the middle of such a story was really shocking. I would never imagined being involved in a drug investigationnever,” he explained.

“Career and Reputation Destroyed”

Reid claims his innocence. “I put it away my trust in an old training partner, an old friend. He took advantage of me, especially when I was at the peak of my career“, the 28-year-old athlete told Sky. A career that abruptly ended after the conviction with the escape of the sponsors. “I didn’t need the money. I was perhaps being careless about the whole situation and while doing a friend a favor,” Reid explained.it destroyed my career and also my reputation“, he added.

“I spent nights without sleep and crying”

His return to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham was blocked by the organisers. And now Reid is forced to invent a new future to forget the ordeal of the last two years. “I spent nights without sleep and crying. Two years of fighting my fears. But now I’m looking forward to the future” said the athlete. A new life always in the world of athletics but how mentoring.