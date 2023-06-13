Home » “From the soccer field to the courtrooms”. The Juventus case between criminal liability and sporting offences
“From the soccer field to the courtrooms”. The Juventus case between criminal liability and sporting offences

This is the title of the training meeting organized by the Legal Scientific Association “Apertis Verbis” which will be held in Salerno on Thursday 15 June 2023 at 3.30 pm in the Sala del Gonfalone, with the patronage of the Municipality of Salerno and accreditation by of the Council of the Bar Association of Salerno.

There will be institutional greetings from Mayor Arch. Vincenzo Napoli and Councilor for safety and transparency, local police and civil protection Dr. Claudio Tringali, as well as the President of the Council of the Bar Association of Salerno, Avv. Gaetano Paolino.

It is the first conference in Italy at the dawn of the definition of the sporting procedure which has seen the Turin Club deferred.

An interdisciplinary analysis that will be divided into three directions; that relating to the profiles of the financial statements which will be entrusted to Dr. Antonio Sanges, Chartered Accountant of Salerno and expert in sports matters; the sporting one which will be studied in depth by Prof. Avv. Emanuele Indrcolo, Associate Professor of Private Law at the University of Salerno and expert in sports law; and finally the criminal one which will be explored by Prof. Avv. Agostino De Caro, a well-known criminal lawyer of the Salerno Court and full professor of criminal procedure at the University of Molise.

Moderating will be Avv. Adriana Giani criminal lawyer and member of the Criminal Commission of the “Apertis Verbis” Association.

The aim of the meeting is to explore the sporting and judicial events involving the Juventus Football Club with a scientific approach and free from any football parochialism, through an economic-juridical analysis delivered in the competent hands of highly professional speakers.

“Apertis Verbis” is a legal scientific association, made up of young lawyers of the Court of Salerno and chaired by the lawyer. Egidio Felice Egidio, whose main objectives include training and scientific study through a pragmatic, dynamic and innovative approach to legal issues.

