Home » From the transfer market to the penalty: Juve, a surreal season
Sports

From the transfer market to the penalty: Juve, a surreal season

by admin
From the transfer market to the penalty: Juve, a surreal season

Reflections underway at Continassa. Allegri must think of Milan and Udinese, as ordered by John Elkann: two victories to conquer Europe on the pitch. It doesn’t matter what, at this point. We have to overcome the bad night in Empoli and start again. Then there will be other accounts to do, between the second trial of sports justice and the disciplinary procedure of UEFA, but now we need to react. The moment is critical, which is why the club and the players are expected to see a Stadium seething with fans against Milan.

The first move will be to choose the sporting director

The stands with empty spaces represent one of the ten points – every reference is naturally intentional – through which to analyze a season conditioned by legal proceedings starting from the Prisma investigation which led to the resignation of Agnelli and the board of directors, but also from setbacks related to injuries, first of all that of Pogba. The negative performance of Paredes and a subdued Di Maria in the decisive moments have sunk the market, as well as the penalties have upset the classification and the moods of the locker room. But before the storm, structural limits had already emerged such as an unclear game identity and the lack of leadership, except for Danilo. The new Bremer and Gatti together with the emerging young people of Vinovo are the positive notes with a view to the future. The first move of the management will be to choose the new sporting director. The options range from Giuntoli to the internal solution. A founding point of the new Juve, to restart and close a surreal season.

You may also like

the C races will only be visible on...

After completing the first goal, Kováč was beaming,...

Give the Ball to Bobby #29

Handball: Hypo NÖ celebrates its 45th championship title

Supplements and sports drinks: which ones to choose...

Fortitudo Bologna prevails in the sprint over Cento...

Real Madrid – Vallecano 2:1, Real Madrid won...

Formula 1: New boom also causes discord

If you’re tired of waiting forever for legumes...

Gaia, who is the singer of the Mameli...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy